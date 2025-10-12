Live updates,

LIVE: Israel-Hamas truce holds, bulldozers clear rubble in Gaza City

Preparations are also under way for a Gaza summit in Egypt, with US President Donald Trump expected to attend.

Displaced Palestinians ride on trucks loaded with belongings and wave Egyptian and Palestinian flags as they travel along the coastal road near Wadi Gaza in the central Gaza Strip, moving toward Gaza city, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Gaza City in ruins as Palestinians return to find only rubble

By Caolán Magee and Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 12 Oct 2025

  • Bulldozers begin clearing the rubble in Gaza City after two years of war, as tens of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians return to devastated towns and cities in northern Gaza.
  • Preparations are under way for a Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt’s city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with US President Donald Trump expected to attend.