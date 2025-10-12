Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Afghanistan’s Taliban, Pakistan claim inflicting losses in fighting
Taliban officials say overnight cross-border attacks resulted in killing of 58 Pakistani soldiers; Islamabad says 19 border posts captured.
Published On 12 Oct 2025
- Afghanistan officials claim their forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, a figure Pakistan put at 23.
- Pakistan says its security forces captured 19 Afghan border posts, claiming that more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters were killed.