LIVE: Afghanistan’s Taliban, Pakistan claim inflicting losses in fighting

Taliban officials say overnight cross-border attacks resulted in killing of 58 Pakistani soldiers; Islamabad says 19 border posts captured.

By Arooj Fatima, Huzaifa Qamar and Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 12 Oct 2025

  • Afghanistan officials claim their forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, a figure Pakistan put at 23.
  • Pakistan says its security forces captured 19 Afghan border posts, claiming that more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters were killed.