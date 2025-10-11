Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Palestinians return to destroyed Gaza homes as Israel ceases fire
US President Donald Trump says Israeli captives held in Gaza will be released on Monday.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 11 Oct 2025
- Tens of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians are returning to devastated towns and cities in northern Gaza as the Israeli military ceases fire and partially withdraws from the territory under the first phase of a peace deal with Hamas.
- US President Donald Trump said Israeli captives held in Gaza are due for release on Monday. “They’re getting them now,” he said.