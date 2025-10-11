Live updates,

LIVE: Palestinians return to northern Gaza as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds

US President Donald Trump says Israeli captives held in Gaza will be released on Monday.

four teenage boys / young men sit on top of a cart carrying belonging and make a peace sign smiling at the camera next to the beach
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready, Urooba Jamal and Umut Uras

Published On 11 Oct 2025

Save

  • Tens of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians are returning to devastated towns and cities in northern Gaza as the Israeli military ceases fire and partially withdraws from the territory under the first phase of a peace deal with Hamas.
  • US President Donald Trump said Israeli captives held in Gaza are due for release on Monday.