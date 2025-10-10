Live updatesLive updates,
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 live: Trump shadow hovers as winner to be announced
Published On 10 Oct 2025
- The prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 is set to be announced at 09:00 GMT at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, the highlight of the week of announcements from October 6 to 13.
- A total of 338 nominations have been submitted for the award, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations.