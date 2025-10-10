Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Hamas gets guarantees of end to Gaza war, Israel approves ceasefire
Israel’s government has approved the plan ‘for the release of all captives’, fighting in Gaza to stop within 24 hours.
Published On 10 Oct 2025
- Israel’s government has approved “phase one” of a ceasefire agreement, which will see captives exchanged and Israel withdraw from parts of Gaza, but details of how it fits into a wider plan to bring lasting peace remain unclear.
- Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’s negotiating team, said the group has received guarantees from the US and mediators that an agreement on a first phase of the ceasefire agreement means the war in Gaza “has ended completely”.