LIVE: Hamas gets guarantees of end to Gaza war, Israel approves ceasefire

Israel’s government has approved the plan ‘for the release of all captives’, fighting in Gaza to stop within 24 hours.

Palestinian children celebrate, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair McCready, Urooba Jamal and Umut Uras

Published On 10 Oct 2025

  • Israel’s government has approved “phase one” of a ceasefire agreement, which will see captives exchanged and Israel withdraw from parts of Gaza, but details of how it fits into a wider plan to bring lasting peace remain unclear.
  • Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’s negotiating team, said the group has received guarantees from the US and mediators that an agreement on a first phase of the ceasefire agreement means the war in Gaza “has ended completely”.