LIVE: US government shutdown starts as Trump threatens mass layoffs
The shutdown comes as Republicans failed to reach deal with Democrats concerned by steep hikes in health insurance costs.
Published On 1 Oct 2025
- A United States federal government shutdown started at midnight local time on Wednesday (04:00 GMT).
- The shutdown will temporarily halt some US government services and put the salaries of hundreds of thousands of government employees on hold.