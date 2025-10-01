LIVE: Israel attacks kills at least 61; Sumud Flotilla nears Gaza

At least 61 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a flotilla of more than 50 ships carrying aid approach.

Smoke rises following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]

By Usaid Siddiqui and Caolán Magee

Published On 1 Oct 2025

Save

  • The Global Sumud Flotilla says its fleet has sailed into the “high-risk zone”, 150 nautical miles (278km) from Gaza. To get the latest updates on the flotilla, go to our tracker here.
  • At least 61 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli assaults across the enclave since morning, including 44 in Gaza City.