LIVE: Israel attacks kills at least 61; Sumud Flotilla nears Gaza
At least 61 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a flotilla of more than 50 ships carrying aid approach.
Published On 1 Oct 2025
- The Global Sumud Flotilla says its fleet has sailed into the “high-risk zone”, 150 nautical miles (278km) from Gaza. To get the latest updates on the flotilla, go to our tracker here.
- At least 61 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli assaults across the enclave since morning, including 44 in Gaza City.