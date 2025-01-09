Live updates,

Los Angeles wildfires live news: 130,000 ordered to evacuate

US firefighters battle to control major blazes that have killed five people, put 130,000 under evacuation orders and ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 8
Five dead and thousands displaced as wildfires threaten Los Angeles area

By Edna Mohamed
Published On 9 Jan 2025
