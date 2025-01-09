Live updatesLive updates,
Los Angeles wildfires live news: 130,000 ordered to evacuate
US firefighters battle to control major blazes that have killed five people, put 130,000 under evacuation orders and ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.
- A fast-moving fire broke out in the hills above Hollywood Boulevard and threatened some of the most popular Los Angeles tourist spots.