LIVE: Israel kills 50 people in Gaza, recovers body of captive from Rafah
The killings come as authorities warn that dire fuel shortages in Gaza could force more hospitals to close.
- Israeli forces have killed at least 50 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip in the past day, medics said, as authorities warned that more hospitals in the enclave could close over dire fuel shortages.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses optimism about the prospects of a ceasefire and captives release deal in Gaza, saying “we’re very close” to reaching an agreement.