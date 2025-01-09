Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 50 people in Gaza, recovers body of captive from Rafah

The killings come as authorities warn that dire fuel shortages in Gaza could force more hospitals to close.

Palestinian man Belal Kullab, wounded in an Israeli strike that killed his infant son Adnan, according to medics, carries Adnan's body.
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 9 Jan 2025
  • Israeli forces have killed at least 50 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip in the past day, medics said, as authorities warned that more hospitals in the enclave could close over dire fuel shortages.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses optimism about the prospects of a ceasefire and captives release deal in Gaza, saying “we’re very close” to reaching an agreement.