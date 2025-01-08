Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 49 in Gaza, including 5 children in Mawasi ‘safe zone’
Israeli forces kill five children in al-Mawasi as Trump warns Hamas that ‘all hell will break out’ if captives are not released.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 49 Palestinians in Gaza over the past day, according to medical sources, including five children in attacks on tents in the so-called “safe zone” of al-Mawasi.
- US President-elect Donald Trump demands that Hamas releases Israeli captives held in Gaza, by the time he enters office, warning again that “all hell will break out” otherwise.