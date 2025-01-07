Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 28 in Gaza, launches manhunt in West Bank after shooting

Israeli moves come as UN’s food agency condemns a raid on a clearly marked convoy and US says Israel will withdraw fully from Lebanon.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Gaza families struggle after Israel detains relatives; demand justice, details on missing loved ones

By Alastair McCready
Published On 7 Jan 2025
  • Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues, with six people, including a child, killed in its latest attacks on residential buildings, taking the total toll from assaults on Monday to at least 28.
  • The World Food Programme has condemned Israel after its forces shot at a clearly marked convoy carrying eight staff members near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.