LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as talks continue and 8th baby freezes to death
Israeli forces kill seven people in two separate attacks on Gaza amid reports Hamas has approved an Israeli list of 34 captives to be freed in the first phase of a potential deal.
- Hamas and Israel are wrangling over the details of a potential ceasefire agreement, with the Palestinian group telling Reuters it has approved a list of 34 captives presented by Israeli authorities to be released as part of the first phase of that deal. Israel has denied that claim.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing at least four Palestinians in Rafah and three more in Bureij in air attacks launched in recent hours. The killings follow three days of intense bombardment that killed more than 200 Palestinians.