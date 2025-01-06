Live updates,

Canada politics live: Trudeau announces plan to resign as prime minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to step down from party leadership after nearly a decade in office.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves Parliament Hill after a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 20, 2024. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 6 Jan 2025
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to step down as leader of his Liberal Party amid growing pressure.
  • Calls for him to step aside have grown since December, when one of Trudeau’s closest cabinet allies, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, resigned after she pushed back against his proposals for more spending.