Canada politics live: Trudeau announces plan to resign as prime minister
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to step down from party leadership after nearly a decade in office.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to step down as leader of his Liberal Party amid growing pressure.
- Calls for him to step aside have grown since December, when one of Trudeau’s closest cabinet allies, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, resigned after she pushed back against his proposals for more spending.