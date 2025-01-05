Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 70 Palestinians in Gaza as US proposes $8bn arms sale
Israeli forces launch dozens of attacks across Gaza as US proposes $8bn weapons sales amid ongoing ceasefire talks.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 70 Palestinians in 30 separate attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medics and rescue workers say, with the victims including many children.
- US President Joe Biden proposes an $8bn arms sale for Israel, just two weeks before leaving office, and despite criticism over the mounting death toll in Gaza.