Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 70 Palestinians in Gaza as US proposes $8bn arms sale

Israeli forces launch dozens of attacks across Gaza as US proposes $8bn weapons sales amid ongoing ceasefire talks.

a man carries a child in a red jumper at a hospital
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 5 Jan 2025
  • Israeli forces killed at least 70 Palestinians in 30 separate attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medics and rescue workers say, with the victims including many children.
  • US President Joe Biden proposes an $8bn arms sale for Israel, just two weeks before leaving office, and despite criticism over the mounting death toll in Gaza.