LIVE: Israeli bombing carnage continues in Gaza as ceasefire talks resume

Death toll mounts as intense Israeli air strikes on refugee camps, tent shelters and residential homes continue across Gaza for third day.

epa11803385 A Palestinian girl inspects the destroyed house of her family following an Israeli air strike in Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 03 January 2025. According to reports from the Ministry of Health in Gaza at least nine members of the Abu Libda family were killed following an Israeli air strike in the refugee camp. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 4 Jan 2025
  • Nearly 140 people have been killed in two days of intense air strikes on Gaza, including at least 61 people reported killed throughout Friday and 77 confirmed killed on Thursday.
  • Amnesty International said Israel’s detention of Kamal Adwan Hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safia is emblematic of the “genocidal intent” in Israel’s broader attempts to “annihilate” Gaza’s healthcare sector.