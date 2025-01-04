Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli bombing carnage continues in Gaza as ceasefire talks resume
Death toll mounts as intense Israeli air strikes on refugee camps, tent shelters and residential homes continue across Gaza for third day.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Nearly 140 people have been killed in two days of intense air strikes on Gaza, including at least 61 people reported killed throughout Friday and 77 confirmed killed on Thursday.
- Amnesty International said Israel’s detention of Kamal Adwan Hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safia is emblematic of the “genocidal intent” in Israel’s broader attempts to “annihilate” Gaza’s healthcare sector.