LIVE: Israel’s release of 110 Palestinians celebrated in Gaza, West Bank

Family, friends and supporters hold defiant celebrations in the occupied West Bank as Palestinians are freed from Israeli prisons.

A freed Palestinian prisoner is welcomed after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 31 Jan 2025
  • Israeli police arrest 12 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem for celebrating the freeing of 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
  • The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its operations continue in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite the start of an Israeli ban.