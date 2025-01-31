Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s release of 110 Palestinians celebrated in Gaza, West Bank
Family, friends and supporters hold defiant celebrations in the occupied West Bank as Palestinians are freed from Israeli prisons.
- Israeli police arrest 12 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem for celebrating the freeing of 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
- The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its operations continue in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite the start of an Israeli ban.