Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Plane and helicopter collide, crash into Washington’s Potomac river
A search and rescue operation is under way in the Potomac river, police said, following crash near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The White House says a passenger jet collided mid-air with a military helicopter near Washington’s Reagan National Airport.
- Police said multiple agencies are involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport but that there was no immediate word on casualties.