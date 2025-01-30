Live updates,

LIVE: Plane and helicopter collide, crash into Washington’s Potomac river

A search and rescue operation is under way in the Potomac river, police said, following crash near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

Emergency service vehicles stand near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 30 Jan 2025
  • The White House says a passenger jet collided mid-air with a military helicopter near Washington’s Reagan National Airport.
  • Police said multiple agencies are involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport but that there was no immediate word on casualties.