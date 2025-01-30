Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel, Hamas to exchange Gaza captives as 10 killed in West Bank
Israel and Hamas due to exchange Gaza captives for Palestinian prisoners as death toll mounts from Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel is scheduled to release 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 children, and Hamas will release eight captives in Gaza, including five Thai nationals and three Israelis, in the third exchange between the two sides later today.
- An Israeli air strike killed at least 10 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank town of Tammun as Israel’s military intensifies operations in the occupied territory.