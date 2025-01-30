Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump presidency live: RFK, Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard to face Senate
Appointees of Trump to key positions in government, including RFK, Kash Patel, and Tulsi Gabbard, will face Senate hearings.
- Three key appointees of United States President Donald Trump to major positions in government face Senate hearings to approve their appointments starting at 14:30 GMT.
- Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s choice to be Director of National Intelligence, will face tough questioning on Russia, Syria and surveillance.