Live updates,

Donald Trump presidency live: RFK, Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard to face Senate

Appointees of Trump to key positions in government, including RFK, Kash Patel, and Tulsi Gabbard, will face Senate hearings.

Patel, Gabbard and RFK in side-by-side pictures.
Video Duration 02 minutes 38 seconds 02:38

RFK Jr’s view on vaccines comes under fire at contentious US Senate hearing

By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 30 Jan 2025
  • Three key appointees of United States President Donald Trump to major positions in government face Senate hearings to approve their appointments starting at 14:30 GMT.
  • Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s choice to be Director of National Intelligence, will face tough questioning on Russia, Syria and surveillance.