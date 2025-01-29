Live updates,

Trump confirmation hearings live news: RFK Jr faces US Senate grilling

A vocal vaccine sceptic, Robert F Kennedy Jr faces a tense hearing as Trump’s nominee to lead Health and Human Services.

Robert F Kennedy Jr at a hearing
Robert F Kennedy Jr appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing on January 29 [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 29 Jan 2025
  • Former environmental lawyer Robert F Kennedy Jr faces a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday for his bid to lead the United States Health and Human Services Department.
  • Kennedy, however, is among President Donald Trump’s most controversial nominees, as he has previously espoused conspiracy theories about HIV and vaccination, among other things.