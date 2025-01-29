Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s bombing leaves north Gaza ‘unrecognisable’ to Palestinians
More than 376,000 Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza as UNRWA’s chief warns Israeli ban on the UN agency threatens peace.
- More than 376,000 Palestinians have returned to decimated northern Gaza since Monday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said.
- Entire areas of north Gaza are “unrecognisable” to returning residents after months of Israeli bombing, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground.