LIVE: Israel’s bombing leaves north Gaza ‘unrecognisable’ to Palestinians

More than 376,000 Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza as UNRWA’s chief warns Israeli ban on the UN agency threatens peace.

epa11858945 Palestinians stand in front of the damaged buildings of Al Shifa hospital, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 28 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 29 Jan 2025
  • More than 376,000 Palestinians have returned to decimated northern Gaza since Monday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said.
  • Entire areas of north Gaza are “unrecognisable” to returning residents after months of Israeli bombing, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground.