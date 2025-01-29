Live updatesLive updates,
DR Congo live news: Rwanda-backed M23 rebels tighten grip on Goma
Fears of a humanitarian crisis as fighting intensifies in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo’s main city.
- Rwanda-backed M23 rebels tighten their grip on Goma, the biggest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
- Kenya has announced a crisis summit for Wednesday, but it is still unknown if Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, will attend.