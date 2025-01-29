Live updates,

DR Congo live news: Rwanda-backed M23 rebels tighten grip on Goma

Fears of a humanitarian crisis as fighting intensifies in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo’s main city.

People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo
People fleeing M-23 rebel advances arrive by boat in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, January 22, 2025 [Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo]
By Stephen Quillen
Published On 29 Jan 2025
  • Rwanda-backed M23 rebels tighten their grip on Goma, the biggest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
  • Kenya has announced a crisis summit for Wednesday, but it is still unknown if Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, will attend.