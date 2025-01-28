Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: More than 300,000 Palestinians return to devastated northern Gaza
Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are returning to north Gaza, walking for hours to find what remains of their homes and families.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office said that more than 300,000 people have crossed from southern Gaza into the north as the United Nations warns that “needs on the ground remain immense”.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza reports that Palestinians are finding “nothing but destruction” on returning home to the north of the territory.