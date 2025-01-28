Live updates,

LIVE: More than 300,000 Palestinians return to devastated northern Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are returning to north Gaza, walking for hours to find what remains of their homes and families.

Hala Sleem, a Palestinian woman who was displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, holds a cat as she walks with other Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip, January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Alastair McCready
Published On 28 Jan 2025
  • Gaza’s Government Media Office said that more than 300,000 people have crossed from southern Gaza into the north as the United Nations warns that “needs on the ground remain immense”.
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza reports that Palestinians are finding “nothing but destruction” on returning home to the north of the territory.