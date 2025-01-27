Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel to let displaced return to north Gaza; Lebanon truce extended
As ceasefires largely hold in Gaza and Lebanon, Israeli forces are delaying their withdrawal from some areas.
- Thousands of Palestinians are spending a second night sleeping on the street as they wait for Israeli forces to allow them to pass through the Netzarim corridor, a militarised zone cutting off access to the north of the Gaza Strip.
- Israel said it would allow Palestinians to return home to northern Gaza on Monday after Qatar’s foreign ministry said Hamas had agreed to release Israeli captive Arbel Yehud by Friday.