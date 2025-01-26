Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Hamas accuses Israel of delaying implementing Gaza truce deal
Israeli soldiers shot a toddler in the West Bank and opened fire on people waiting to return to the north in Gaza.
- Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians trying to return to their homes in the north of the Gaza Strip, killing at least one person, as Hamas accused Israel of delaying the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire deal.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was blocking the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza over a delay by Hamas in releasing a female civilian captive. The dispute came as a ceasefire between the two sides entered its second week, with the exchange of four Israeli soldiers and 200 Palestinians earlier on Saturday.