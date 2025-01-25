Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel-Hamas exchange of Gaza captives for jailed Palestinians due
Hamas is due to release four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza, and Israel is expected to then free 200 Palestinians held in Israel’s prisons.
- Hamas says four female Israeli soldiers will be released in Gaza as the second exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal is expected later today.
- The Palestinian Detainees’ Commission said the release of Palestinians under the terms of the deal will begin at 10am local time (08:00 GMT) from Israel’s Ofer Prison.