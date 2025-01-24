Live updates,

LIVE: Israel warns of more army operations in West Bank; Gaza truce holds

As humanitarian relief supplies surge into Gaza, Israel announces new military operations in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp.

ENIN, WEST BANK – JANUARY 23: Israeli forces evacuate neighborhoods in the Jenin Refugee Camp, forcing Palestinians to leave the area as raids and violence continue following the ceasefire in Gaza, on January 23, 2025 in Jenin, West Bank Israeli army has been carrying out attacks on the camp for the past three days, setting fire to five Palestinian homes in the process. The situation in the West Bank remains tense, with escalating confrontations and displacement. Photojournalist:Issam Rimawi
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 24 Jan 2025
  • Israeli troops kill two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as plans announced to expand their military assault on the Jenin refugee camp that has killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens since Tuesday.
  • Israel’s military and intelligence service said a “series of operations” will be carried out in Jenin as Israel fights a “multi-front war” that has now shifted to the occupied West Bank.