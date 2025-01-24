Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel warns of more army operations in West Bank; Gaza truce holds
As humanitarian relief supplies surge into Gaza, Israel announces new military operations in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp.
- Israeli troops kill two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as plans announced to expand their military assault on the Jenin refugee camp that has killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens since Tuesday.
- Israel’s military and intelligence service said a “series of operations” will be carried out in Jenin as Israel fights a “multi-front war” that has now shifted to the occupied West Bank.