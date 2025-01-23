Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s raid renders Jenin ‘nearly uninhabitable’; Aid flows to Gaza
The UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday as Israel’s raid left West Bank’s Jenin ‘nearly uninhabitable’.
- The United Nations is warning that Israel’s ongoing attacks on the occupied West Bank have left Jenin refugee camp “nearly uninhabitable”, with at least 10 people killed and water and electricity cut off from the main hospital there.
- OCHA, the UN’s humanitarian agency, says 808 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as relief groups warned that a looming Israeli ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) could harm recovery efforts.