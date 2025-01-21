Live updates,

Donald Trump second term live: Executive orders reverse Biden-era policies

Republican marks return to the White House by taking action on a number of issues, including the January 6 riots, climate and migration.

Commander in Chief Ball in honour of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington
Video Duration 02 minutes 38 seconds 02:38

Trump’s inauguration: Key takeaways as Trump sworn in as 47th US president

By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 21 Jan 2025
  • Donald Trump has signed numerous executive orders and memoranda swiftly after taking the oath of office for his second term as president of the United States.
  • In one of his first acts, he granted clemency to everyone charged over the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.