Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump second term live: Executive orders reverse Biden-era policies
Republican marks return to the White House by taking action on a number of issues, including the January 6 riots, climate and migration.
- Donald Trump has signed numerous executive orders and memoranda swiftly after taking the oath of office for his second term as president of the United States.
- In one of his first acts, he granted clemency to everyone charged over the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.