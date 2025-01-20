Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel after captives released in Gaza
Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas released three Israeli captives on day one of ceasefire.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestinian families waited anxiously for hours for Israeli authorities to free 90 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons after Hamas released three Israeli captives held in Gaza on the first day of a ceasefire deal.
- Palestinians in Gaza are returning to their homes and awaiting the delivery of much-needed food and medical assistance after Israeli forces finally ended their 15-month-long bombardment of the besieged enclave.