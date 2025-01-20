Live updates,

LIVE: Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel after captives released in Gaza

Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas released three Israeli captives on day one of ceasefire.

A freed Palestinian prisoner greets her child after her release from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 20, 2025.
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 20 Jan 2025
  • Palestinian families waited anxiously for hours for Israeli authorities to free 90 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons after Hamas released three Israeli captives held in Gaza on the first day of a ceasefire deal.
  • Palestinians in Gaza are returning to their homes and awaiting the delivery of much-needed food and medical assistance after Israeli forces finally ended their 15-month-long bombardment of the besieged enclave.