Donald Trump inauguration 2025 live: Trump to be sworn in as US president
Republican set to return to the White House after a stunning political comeback in November’s presidential election.
- Donald Trump is set to be sworn in for a second term as president of the United States.
- The Republican’s inauguration in Washington, DC at noon local time (17:00 GMT) was originally scheduled to take place outdoors – on the marble steps of the Capitol, as usual – but it was relocated indoors due to frigid weather.