Live updates,

Donald Trump inauguration 2025 live: Trump to be sworn in as US president

Republican set to return to the White House after a stunning political comeback in November’s presidential election.

Donald Trump inauguration
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 20 Jan 2025
  • Donald Trump is set to be sworn in for a second term as president of the United States.
  • The Republican’s inauguration in Washington, DC at noon local time (17:00 GMT) was originally scheduled to take place outdoors – on the marble steps of the Capitol, as usual – but it was relocated indoors due to frigid weather.