LIVE: Israel keeps up attacks on Gaza as ceasefire with Hamas approaches
Hours before Gaza ceasefire begins on Sunday morning, Netanyahu says Israeli attacks could resume in six weeks.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestinians in Gaza are counting down the hours to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which is set to begin at 08:30am (06:30 GMT) on Sunday.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns the truce could be temporary, saying he has the backing of the current and incoming US administrations to resume fighting in Gaza if negotiations for a second phase do not go according to plan.