LIVE: Israeli cabinet agrees on Gaza ceasefire as military pounds enclave
Israeli attacks on Gaza continue as government agrees on ceasefire expected to start Sunday.
- The coalition government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed on the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas that is expected to go into force on Sunday.
- The Palestinian Authority announced that it is ready to assume its “full responsibilities” in the Gaza Strip following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.