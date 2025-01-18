Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli cabinet agrees on Gaza ceasefire as military pounds enclave

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue as government agrees on ceasefire expected to start Sunday.

Relatives of Palestinians those who killed in Israeli attacks mourn after Israeli airstrike on tents despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Khan Yunis, Gaza on January 17, 2025. Photojournalist:Abed Rahim Khatib
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 18 Jan 2025
  • The coalition government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed on the Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas that is expected to go into force on Sunday.
  • The Palestinian Authority announced that it is ready to assume its “full responsibilities” in the Gaza Strip following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.