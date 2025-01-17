Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: No pause in Israeli attacks on Gaza ahead of ceasefire on Sunday
Mostly Palestinian children and women among the dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since ceasefire deal announced.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 87 Palestinians were killed, including 21 children and 25 women, in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire deal that is due to start on Sunday.
- Israel’s cabinet is expected to convene a meeting today to approve the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to reports.