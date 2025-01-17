Live updates,

LIVE: No pause in Israeli attacks on Gaza ahead of ceasefire on Sunday

Mostly Palestinian children and women among the dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since ceasefire deal announced.

A man carries the shrouded body of a baby killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City the previous night, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, on January 16, 2025, following a truce announcement amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 17 Jan 2025
  • At least 87 Palestinians were killed, including 21 children and 25 women, in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire deal that is due to start on Sunday.
  • Israel’s cabinet is expected to convene a meeting today to approve the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to reports.