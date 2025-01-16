Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks continue as Gaza celebrates ceasefire deal
No pause in Israeli air strikes as Palestinians in Gaza celebrate ceasefire agreement scheduled to start on Sunday.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestinians in Gaza are celebrating after mediators confirmed a ceasefire deal has been reached between Hamas and Israel after 15 months of war. The truce is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19.
- Israeli forces, however, are continuing with their attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 30 Palestinians in the enclave since the agreement was announced.