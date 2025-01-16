Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli attacks continue as Gaza celebrates ceasefire deal

No pause in Israeli air strikes as Palestinians in Gaza celebrate ceasefire agreement scheduled to start on Sunday.

Palestinians gather to celebrate after US President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of hostage deal, on January 15, 2025 in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Trump on Wednesday announced a deal has been reached for hostages in Gaza amid reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire deal. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra
By Lyndal RowlandsZaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 16 Jan 2025
  • Palestinians in Gaza are celebrating after mediators confirmed a ceasefire deal has been reached between Hamas and Israel after 15 months of war. The truce is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19.
  • Israeli forces, however, are continuing with their attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 30 Palestinians in the enclave since the agreement was announced.