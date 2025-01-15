Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine pummeled by Russian missiles and drones
Russia fires dozens of missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy sites, forcing authorities to introduce preventive power cuts.
- Ukraine says it has been forced to roll out preventive power cuts in several regions after a massive missile attack launched by Russia.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the overnight assault involving more than 40 missiles and 70 drones targeted energy sites, including gas infrastructure, and damage was inflicted.