Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine pummeled by Russian missiles and drones

Russia fires dozens of missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy sites, forcing authorities to introduce preventive power cuts.

People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military strike in Kyiv
Video Duration 03 minutes 51 seconds 03:51

Russia vows retaliation after Ukraine's largest missile strikes target military sites

By Robert Kennedy
Published On 15 Jan 2025
  • Ukraine says it has been forced to roll out preventive power cuts in several regions after a massive missile attack launched by Russia.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the overnight assault involving more than 40 missiles and 70 drones targeted energy sites, including gas infrastructure, and damage was inflicted.