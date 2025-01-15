Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel launches fierce strikes on Gaza as ceasefire deal moves closer
At least six Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed in an Israeli air strike on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
- At least 13 people have been reported killed in an overnight Israeli attack on a family home in the Deir el-Balah area of central Gaza.
- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said 63 people were killed and 281 were injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza over the previous 24 hours, including in what the ministry said were the “massacres” of four families.