LIVE: Dozens killed as Israel pounds Gaza while ceasefire talks continue
Medical sources report that at least 70 Palestinians were killed in the latest Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.
- A Hamas delegation says Gaza ceasefire talks are progressing well, according to a statement issued after a meeting with Qatar’s emir.
- Medical sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli attacks killed at least 70 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn on Monday, including 12 today, as Israel’s siege of northern Gaza crossed the 100-day mark.