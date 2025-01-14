Live updates,

LIVE: Dozens killed as Israel pounds Gaza while ceasefire talks continue

Medical sources report that at least 70 Palestinians were killed in the latest Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

People react as a man carries the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, January 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
By Stephen Quillen and Urooba Jamal
Published On 14 Jan 2025
  • A Hamas delegation says Gaza ceasefire talks are progressing well, according to a statement issued after a meeting with Qatar’s emir.
  • Medical sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli attacks killed at least 70 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn on Monday, including 12 today, as Israel’s siege of northern Gaza crossed the 100-day mark.