LIVE: Israel bombs another Gaza City school as truce talks continue
Attacks come as Biden spoke with Israel’s Netanyahu, and stressed the need for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing at least four Palestinians in attacks on the Salah al-Din School and three more in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City.
- The latest attacks come as Israel’s siege of north Gaza crossed the 100-day mark, with Palestinian officials saying some 5,000 people have been killed or are missing since the offensive began.