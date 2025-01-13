Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs another Gaza City school as truce talks continue

Attacks come as Biden spoke with Israel’s Netanyahu, and stressed the need for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza.

Mohammad Eid carries the body of one of his three relatives killed in an Israeli air strike.
Israeli siege of north Gaza leaves 5,000 dead, missing after 100 days

By Mersiha Gadzo and Urooba Jamal
Published On 13 Jan 2025
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing at least four Palestinians in attacks on the Salah al-Din School and three more in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City.
  • The latest attacks come as Israel’s siege of north Gaza crossed the 100-day mark, with Palestinian officials saying some 5,000 people have been killed or are missing since the offensive began.