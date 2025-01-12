Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends top officials to truce talks
An Israeli attack kills eight people in a shelter in Jabalia in northern Gaza as Israel sends senior negotiators to Doha.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing dozens on Saturday, including a paramedic and at least eight people in a school-turned-shelter in northern Jabalia.
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sending senior negotiators, including the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet security agencies, to Qatar for a ceasefire and captive exchange talks.