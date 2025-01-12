Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills dozens in Gaza, sends top officials to truce talks

An Israeli attack kills eight people in a shelter in Jabalia in northern Gaza as Israel sends senior negotiators to Doha.

a boy walks past a destroyed building
A Palestinian child walks past a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza on Saturday [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 12 Jan 2025
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing dozens on Saturday, including a paramedic and at least eight people in a school-turned-shelter in northern Jabalia.
  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sending senior negotiators, including the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet security agencies, to Qatar for a ceasefire and captive exchange talks.