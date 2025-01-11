Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli air strikes hit Yemen, Lebanon as more than 20 killed in Gaza
Warning of ‘catastrophic situation’ as power supplies in Gaza hospitals threatened as Israeli bombing carnage continues.
- Israel’s military said it attacked sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi fighters, including a power station near the capital Sanaa, and the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa.
- Several people have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon’s south with Israel’s military saying later that it was still “committed to the understanding of the ceasefire” with Lebanon.