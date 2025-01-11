Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli air strikes hit Yemen, Lebanon as more than 20 killed in Gaza

Warning of ‘catastrophic situation’ as power supplies in Gaza hospitals threatened as Israeli bombing carnage continues.

ANUARY 10: Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital for treatment following an Israeli army attack in Gaza City, Gaza on January 10, 2025. Photojournalist:Dawoud Abo Alkas
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 11 Jan 2025
  • Israel’s military said it attacked sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi fighters, including a power station near the capital Sanaa, and the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa.
  • Several people have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon’s south with Israel’s military saying later that it was still “committed to the understanding of the ceasefire” with Lebanon.