LIVE: Israel kills 22 across Gaza in one day pushing death toll over 46,000
Impact of Israel’s war on Gaza will ‘echo for generations’ of Palestinians as overall death toll passes 46,000.
- Amnesty International has condemned the US House of Representatives for voting to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials over the issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders regarding alleged war crimes in Gaza.
- Israeli forces killed an estimated 490 Palestinians in the first nine days of 2025, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports from the war-torn enclave where civilians face a daily “battle for survival”.