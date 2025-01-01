Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as winter worsens misery of war-weary Palestinians

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues as heavy rains flood hundreds of makeshift shelters across the Strip.

A Palestinian child rides his bicycle past drenched tents during a rain storm at a makeshift camp in Gaza City on December 31, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group.
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 1 Jan 2025
  • Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues, with at least one person killed in northern Jabalia and six others killed in nearby Beit Lahiya.
  • Days of heavy rain flood hundreds of makeshift shelters across the Strip, piling more misery on displaced Palestinian families struggling to keep their children warm as Israel continues to restrict the entry of humanitarian aid.