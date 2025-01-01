Live updatesLive updates,
Live: At least 10 dead in US as vehicle crashes into crowd in New Orleans
At least 10 people have been killed and 30 injured when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in a popular tourist district in the US city of New Orleans, city authorities say.
- NOLA Ready, the New Orleans emergency preparedness programme, said in a statement that the vehicle drove into the crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.