Live: At least 10 dead in US as vehicle crashes into crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people have been killed and 30 injured when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in a popular tourist district in the US city of New Orleans, city authorities say.

Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street
Emergency services attend the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday January 1, 2025. [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 1 Jan 2025
