Israel’s war on Gaza live: No return to school for 625,000 students in Gaza
Israeli attacks cause phone, internet outages in central Gaza as schools remain closed on what should have been the first day of classes in the Palestinian enclave.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- More than 625,000 students in Gaza will not be returning to school on Monday, officials said, as Israel’s war on the Palestinian enclave disrupts schooling for a second year.
- Israel’s bombardment caused mobile phone and internet outages in central and southern Gaza, according to service provider Paltel and the Wafa news agency.