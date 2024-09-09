Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: No return to school for 625,000 students in Gaza

Israeli attacks cause phone, internet outages in central Gaza as schools remain closed on what should have been the first day of classes in the Palestinian enclave.

an injured man sits with an injured child on his lap
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 9 Sep 2024
  • More than 625,000 students in Gaza will not be returning to school on Monday, officials said, as Israel’s war on the Palestinian enclave disrupts schooling for a second year.
  • Israel’s bombardment caused mobile phone and internet outages in central and southern Gaza, according to service provider Paltel and the Wafa news agency.