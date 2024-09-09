Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Another village captured in Ukraine’s east

Russia says its forces captured Ukrainian village of Memryk, some 20km from the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian emergency service workers extinguish a fire in a factory after a Russian shelling, in Konstantinivka
Ukrainian emergency service workers extinguish a fire in a factory after a Russian strike in Konstantinivka [Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 9 Sep 2024
  • Russia says its forces captured the Ukrainian village of Memryk, some 20km (12 miles) from the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region.
  • The European Union says its allies shared intelligence that Iran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and warned of new sanctions on Tehran if the deliveries are confirmed.