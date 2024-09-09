Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Another village captured in Ukraine’s east
Russia says its forces captured Ukrainian village of Memryk, some 20km from the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
- Russia says its forces captured the Ukrainian village of Memryk, some 20km (12 miles) from the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region.
- The European Union says its allies shared intelligence that Iran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and warned of new sanctions on Tehran if the deliveries are confirmed.