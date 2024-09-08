Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 31 killed in Gaza as 750,000 protest in Israel

Demonstrators call for a deal to end the war in one of the largest protests in Israel’s history.

people carry a body on a stretcher
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 8 Sep 2024
  • At least 31 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Saturday, according to medical sources.
  • An estimated 750,000 Israelis have taken to the streets in one of Israel’s biggest-ever protests as anger boils over at the government’s failure to bring those held captive home.